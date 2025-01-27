Mid-summer snowfall blankets Canterbury skifield

Snow on the Mt Hutt skifield base area. Photo: Supplied / Mt Hutt

Mount Hutt skifield in Canterbury has been blanketed with snow after a chilly blast blew through.

Mount Hutt general manager of operations, James Urquhart, said it was not unusual to get some snow about once a month on the mountain.

But in the summer months, it is usually just a skiff - or light dusting - of snow.

The Mt Hutt skifield base area at 5.30am on Monday. Photo: Supplied / Mt Hutt

Urquhart said he woke up on Monday morning to see about 5cm of powder on the monitoring webcams.

"It's not going to affect us too long. It'll melt pretty quick. It'll be gone probably by this afternoon.

"Tomorrow we'll be back to bare rock again, which will be great."

He said it was a bit of a rude awakening for the maintenance crew who had their first day back at work on the mountain on Monday.

"They'll be swapping their togs for their puffer jackets," Urquhart said.

However, he said it was not a sign of how the conditions would be this ski season.

"It'd be nice if we could stockpile it and pull it out when you need it, but the ski season is a long way off."

Like many others, he hoped the next couple of months deliver some "proper" summer weather - not more snow.