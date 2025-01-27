Mid-summer snowfall blankets Canterbury skifield

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mount Hutt general manager of operations, James Urquhart, said it was not unusual to get some snow about once a month on the mountain.
But in the summer months, it is usually just a skiff - or light dusting - of snow.
"It's not going to affect us too long. It'll melt pretty quick. It'll be gone probably by this afternoon.
"Tomorrow we'll be back to bare rock again, which will be great."
He said it was a bit of a rude awakening for the maintenance crew who had their first day back at work on the mountain on Monday.
"They'll be swapping their togs for their puffer jackets," Urquhart said.
However, he said it was not a sign of how the conditions would be this ski season.
"It'd be nice if we could stockpile it and pull it out when you need it, but the ski season is a long way off."
Like many others, he hoped the next couple of months deliver some "proper" summer weather - not more snow.