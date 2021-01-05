More heavy rain on way for flood-hit South Canterbury

More heavy rain is on the way for parts of Canterbury recovering from flooding at the weekend.

MetService said the amount of rain today could be significant for areas already affected by the heavy rain including South Canterbury, Otago and South Westland.

A front, preceded by a northerly flow, moves onto the lower South Island from the Tasman Sea during this afternoon, then work its way slowly north, before weakening tomorrow morning.

The front is expected to bring a period of rain to southern New Zealand, briefly heavy in the west, with persistent falls likely about eastern areas for a time, which may be significant for areas vulnerable from previous flooding.

From 5pm until 11pm today, rain was expected for North Otago and South Canterbury, south of Tekapo, and Temuka.

In Westland, south of Harhiari, there would be a period of rain, with some heavy falls about the ranges from 3pm today until 3am tomorrow. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

Another period of rain was likely to develop tomorrow night or early Thursday morning, and heavy falls were possible on the West Coast.