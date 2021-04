police_night.jpg Photo: ODT files

Police have released the name of the man who died after a single vehicle crash in Amberley last Saturday night.

He was Leroy Sell-Henriksen, 23, of Amberley.

The crash happened shortly before 9pm on Balcairn Amberley Rd in the Hurunui district.

"The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

State Highway 72 between Leithfield Rd, Stokes Rd and Western Terrace Rd was temporarily closed following the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.