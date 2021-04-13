Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Old artillery round removed from North Canterbury farm

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    An old artillery round found on a North Canterbury farm has been safely removed.

    On Tuesday, police were called after the 12cm round was discovered on a farm on South Eyre Rd, Swannanoa, about 1.30pm on Monday.

    Police had asked members of the public to avoid the area while the round was being removed.

    The NZ Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team helped police remove the object.

    “The item did not pose an immediate hazard to the public and was safe to remove for subsequent disposal,” a NZDF spokesman said.

     

