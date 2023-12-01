One dead after Hurunui crash

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Mouse Point Rd (SH7), Hurunui, about 8.30am on Thursday.

The person died at the scene.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, helicopter and two PRIME doctors [Primary Response In Medical Emergencies] to the scene.

The road was reopened after an examination by the serious crash unit yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing.

"Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased."