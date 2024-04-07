Pilot injured after microlight crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Canterbury Districts 0 Comments Photo: RNZ/Alexander Robertson A microlight pilot has been airlifted to hospital in a moderate condition after crashing in Canterbury. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the crash happened near Peel Forest about 2.30pm Sunday. One ambulance, two response teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene. RNZ Related Stories Ashburton dance school in limbo Boom season for Canterbury resort town 'Keep an eye out' for poachers - police Fate of controversial landfill to be known soon Police name fourth victim of Canterbury crash Motorcyclist killed in crash remembered New tourist attractions planned for alpine town 'Very significant' rise in home insurance premiums revealed Ngāi Tahu reaches out to councils on Three Waters replacement Restaurants close amid financial downturn Pair killed in crash near Kaikōura named Memorial unveiled for former ECan chairperson More