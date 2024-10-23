Property evacuated as firefighters battle blaze near Rangiora

Photo: Fenz / File image

Fourteen fire appliances and two helicopters are battling a blaze in North Canterbury this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in a hedge and hay shed on Flaxton Rd near Rangiora about 2.30pm on Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

"There are a number of structures under threat and one property has been evacuated as a precaution."

Some roads in the area are closed and members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.

"We’ve had temperatures of around 26 deg C today and strong nor-west winds, so those two added together obviously cause extreme fire danger for us."

It was too early to say what caused the fire on Flaxton Rd.

"We have attended a number of out-of-control fires today. Do not light any fires this afternoon as the wind is forecast to become stronger. Please check on any previous fires to ensure they are fully extinguished.

"Please stay away from the area to allow our crews to work safely to contain and extinguish this fire."