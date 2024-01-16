School librarian killed in Castle Hill crash

The victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Castle Hill on Sunday was a school librarian remembered for her “good humour and laughter”.

Sue Johnson, the librarian at John Paul II High School in Greymouth, was with her husband Ian, principal of St Patrick’s School in Greymouth, when they were involved in the crash on the West Coast Road (State Highway 73), reported to police shortly before 4.50pm.

Ian and several other people were injured. Three people had serious injuries, and two had minor to moderate injuries.

John Paul II principal Renee Hutchinson told The New Zealand Herald this morning that Johnson would be “sadly missed”.

“Sue was known for her good humour and laughter,” Hutchinson said.

“Sue was a valued member of our staff who enjoyed working with our students in her role as librarian.

“She worked hard to make the library a safe and inclusive space for all students.”

The crash closed the road for several hours.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.