SH 1 closure at Ashburton

Ashburton River : Getty Images

The SH 1 bridge at Ashburton will close at 7 tonight.

NZTA will be closing the inland route as well meaning there’ll be no access south.

The closures are precautionary and although the levels aren’t as high of the flood two years ago, authorities say the build up of debris around the bridge piers are the reason.

If the river flows drop and the issue of the debris is deemed less of a risk, the bridge could open earlier in the morning. .