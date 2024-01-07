Spot fires threatening homes in Canterbury

An aerial photo taken about 4.30pm Sunday as fires flared up along a Canterbury rail line. Photo: supplied

Firefighters are responding to multiple scrub fires that are threatening homes in Canterbury.

A number of spot fires along a railway line between Aylesbury and Darfield west of Christchurch were first reported at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

"A number of houses are under threat, especially in the Kirwee area," Fire and Emergency NZ said in a statement.

"Police are assisting with road closures and the public is asked to stay away from the area."

One of the blazes is believed to have started by sparks from a train travelling toward Darfield.

Fire and Emergency said the fires are not contained, with crews spread across multiple blazes.

Traffic management is in place along State Highway 73's West Coast Road near Kirwee with a diversion in place at the intersection with Courtenay Road.

Three helicopters have been fighting the fires, alongside 17 ground crews, including pumps, tankers, smoke chasers and a Command Unit.

Crews are in attendance from Kirwee, Darfield, West Melton, Hororata, Dunsandel, Springfield, Wigram, Canterbury High Country and the Christchurch Command unit.