A&P Show will go on in Ashburton, for now

Ashburton A&P show secretary Lucille Brown. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Organisers of the Ashburton A&P Show are ploughing ahead with planning for an annual show but keeping the budget in mind.

There is plenty of support for the two-day event to go ahead as usual on October 30 and 31, but that will centre on government restrictions around Covid-19.

Members confirmed their backing at the association’s annual general meeting this week and duly elected Peter Stewart to the president’s role, with Victor Schikker as senior vice-president.

Ray Colville continues as show patron.

Association secretary Lucille Brown said those present were keen for organisers to proceed but keep costs low so if it was cancelled there would be little, or no financial loss.

A worst case scenario will see the show cancelled, but sections could be held as stand-alone events.

“Every section of the A&P association has their own committee and their own meetings,” she said, and that could make events easier to manage.

The annual show attracts several thousand visitors.

It’s a very enthusiastic committee with new members coming through, she said.

“It’s lovely to see.”

There were also presentations to association stalwarts Lynette Lovett, Marion Brown and David Butterick.

Mrs Lovett was awarded an honorary life membership, following numerous roles on the committee including as president and with the home industries pavilion.

Mrs Brown has retired from the general committee after many decades involvement with the home industries pavilion.

And Mr Butterick was presented with an engraved silver salver for his role as immediate past president.