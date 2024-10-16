'Family-friendly fun' day returns to Ashburton

Following the success of the inaugural Ethnic Communities Fun Day last year, another one will be held to be held on Saturday.

The October 19 event at the Hampstead sports grounds will provide fun activities while educating visitors all about emergency services.

Last year, Neighbourhood Support and the Hakatere Multi Cultural Council partnered to hold the event, which attracted about 350 people.

This year the two organisations are joined by Welcoming Communities.

About 25 agencies will be participating. People will be able to see inside an ambulance on display, as well as experience the Civil Defence shaky house, Fire and Emergency NZ kitchen fire demonstration, and, for the first time, a police hub vehicle.

The hub vehicle provides an interactive and informative platform, informing about aspects of the role of police.

Organising committee members (from left) Hakatere Multicultural Council co-ordinator Ana Taufu, district council Welcoming Communities advisor Mercedes Walkham and Neighbourhood Support Ashburton District manager Sue Abel. Photo: Supplied

Neighbourhood Support Ashburton District manager Sue Abel said the day would be family-orientated and include activities for children.

‘‘We hope some of the children might consider a career in the emergency services. We know that in some families the parents have limited English, whereas the children are versed in it so they can share the message with their families,’’ Abel said.

Abel came up with the idea of holding the day after hearing from an immigrant family how they had been hesitant to call an ambulance.

‘‘They were unsure what would happen. Would it cost them, what Hato Hone St John do, where would they take the patient, what would happen to the patient?

“They called the ambulance, but before it arrived the person started to feel better, so they cancelled it, fearing if it came they would be billed for it,’’ Abel said.

Hakatere Multicultural Council co-ordinator Ana Taufu (at top of the slide) and Neighbourhood Support Ashburton District manager Sue Abel are looking forward to the Ethnic Communities Fun Day. Photo: Supplied

Realising this wasn’t an isolated incident, Abel decided such a day would be informative.

‘‘It was really about how to build relationships between the community and the services in a family-friendly fun and engaging way,’’ Abel said.

Her thoughts were echoed by Hakatere Multi Cultural co-ordinator Ana Taufa.

‘‘This day is a great way for people to see how the services operate and build relationships in a non judgement way,’’ Taufa said

Ethnic Communities Fun Day is on October 19, 10am to 2pm, at the Hampstead sports grounds, 44 Bridge St.

By Dellwyn Moylan