First women's health expo in 17 years

Women's Health Expo committee members (from left) Francie Prichard, Coleen King, Nicki Kelly, Jacqui Welch and Janice Rickard have been busy preparing for the event. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

The exquisite Trott’s Garden will be the setting for the first Lions Club of Ashburton women’s health expo in 17 years.

Lion Janice Rickard said members decided to hold another expo when Trott’s on Racecourse Rd, Ashburton, offered to host an event for them.

‘‘We decided on a women’s health expo because women are very good at caring for others, but not so good at looking after themselves,’’ Rickard said.

The last event about 17 years ago raised $10,000.

Excitement is building among members and exhibitors as they prepare to host the day out for ladies on March 2.

Visitors to the expo will be able to pamper themselves, experience a leisurely wander around the gardens and enjoy food and refreshments.

Proceeds would go to charities, including Hato Hone St John, for a 24-hour accessible defibrillator for Tinwald.

‘‘We have organised a range of exhibitors to cater for everyone from teenagers to seniors,’’ Rickard said.

Several health providers would showcase their services including Mid Canterbury Hospice, the Cancer Society, the Kidney Society, Presbyterian Support and St John.

Attendees would be able to receive vaccinations such as for the flu and whooping cough.

Those finding it challenging to enrol with a medical practice would be assisted to do this.

Stalls selling a variety of goods, including fashion and jewellery, beauty products, crafts, baking, produce and plants, would be in a marquee.

Law firm Argyle, Welsh and Finnigan will also have information available on power of attorney and making a will.

In the on-site chapel, Dr Tara King would present two seminars, with the opportunity to ask questions. The first is from 11am to noon on endometriosis and premenstrual tension. The second is from 1pm to 2pm on perimenopause and menopause.