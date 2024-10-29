Get ready for the Ashburton A&P Show

The Ashburton A&P Show will be held at the Ashburton Showgrounds on November 1 and 2. Photo: Supplied

More giveaways, entertainment and demonstrations will feature at the Ashburton A&P Show for the same low entry price, president Ben Stock says.

‘‘The A&P committee fully realise there is a lot of hurt out there at the moment and want to play our part in offering more entertainment for the same price,’’ Stock said.

‘‘We are one of the cheapest shows in Canterbury – if not the cheapest.’’

Ben Stock.

Entry to the November 1 and 2 show, at the Ashburton Showgrounds with all the usual highlights of the show, would remain at a cost of $15 an adult. School aged children and younger are free, he said.

It would showcase items grown and produced in the district, give free access to carnivals and include tributes to immediate past president Victor Schikker. Among them a memorial auction organised by his former colleagues at PGG Wrightson.

Schikker, an avid A&P Association supporter, died at Christchurch Hospital in August, days after falling and hitting his head while curling at Staveley Ice & Curling Rink.

PGG Wrightson realtor Mark Hanrahan said proceeds from the auction would be donated to the Ashburton A&P Show.

Schikker was a livestock agent and 49-year veteran at the company.

The auction will be held in the PGG Wrightson marquee during the show on Saturday, November 2 starting at 12pm.

It was a chance to have some fun and raise some funds for the A&P in memory of Victor, Hanrahan said.

‘‘Victor was so big in the company and so big with the A&P – and passionate about both. (The auction) was a most appropriate way to recognise his contribution,’’ he said.

Immediate past president Victor Schikker, top left, during last year’s Ashburton A&P Show grand parade with patron Andrew Brown and then vice president Ben Stock. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton A&P Association

Among the items up for grabs are a two-night stay for two at Arrowsmith Lodge, a Kaiwaka jacket, a 55-litre Icey Tek chilly bin, a real estate marketing and property inspection package, irrigation performance evaluation, a variety of farm supply products, two half pigs, and an iced Christmas cake.

Stock said the show would also feature crowd-pleasing competitions such as Clash of the Colleges and the New Zealand Gumboot Throwing Competition, but there were a range of new ideas on offer following community feedback.

The Food Basket of Mid Canterbury – Paddock to Picnic theme would highlight what is being grown and produced in Mid Canterbury, turned from a raw product into something ‘‘pretty cool and tasty’’, Stock said.

Among the products showcased will be those in a new look bar and food court layout such as boutique ginger beers from Crimson Badger brewing company and tap beer from Geraldine’s House of Hop Brewery.

The dog trials are always well supported. Photo: Supplied

A locally crafted House of Hop beer has been re-labelled in Schikker’s honour, and the bar will be known as Victor’s.

Stock said the Friday night carnival would return, with free entry from 5pm to 8pm.

‘‘Last year we initiated this idea, but the terrible weather foiled the idea to some extent. It promotes free entry into the showgrounds on the Friday night for public to enjoy the joy rides and carnival atmosphere.’’

At the gate, on Saturday, the first 1000 paying people through will benefit from a Smoke burger giveaway, sponsored by Anzco.

‘‘We are giving away over 1000 beef and lamb burgers to the first 1000 paying people through the gate on the Saturday,’’ Stock said.

‘‘Central and South American slow cooked meat in a burger with all the right condiments … outstanding.’’

140 students are set to take part in the Canterbury Clash of the Colleges on day one of the show. Photo: Supplied

Live demonstrations include cooking, a farrier and knife making, and there will be a shearing competition between five personalities; principal Peter Livingstone, hairdresser Kim Reed, radio jock Luke Howden, jeweller Mark ‘Roasty’ Douglas and a mystery guest in a gorilla costume.

‘‘This will be a great laugh, as they try and master the art of shearing a sheep for the first time.’’

The animal tent will be bigger and better, and in the lead up to the show, bars and restaurants in the community will be creating burgers for the Ash-Burger Bash.

‘‘The burger must contain several locally grown products and will be judged by the general public after they have eaten in one of many restaurants in and around Ashburton,’’ Stock said.

‘‘Judging will be via an online scoring system QR code. This is a fun and interesting way of creating support for the hospitality business in town and giving them some gloating rights.’’

The annual Ashburton A&P Show grand parade always draws a crowd. Photo: File image

There is also a free entry Inter-office Picnic Basket competition.

Stock said anyone wanting more information, to enter competitions or become a member, could check out the Ashburton A&P Show Facebook page, or website.

‘‘The best value for money is to become a member of the Ashburton A&P Association. The price is $30 which allows free entry into the show for two people for the two days of the show. It also allows free entry into 11 other shows in the Canterbury region,’’ he said.

‘‘Crazy good value for money. Contact ashburtonshow@gmail.com and we’ll get you sorted.’’