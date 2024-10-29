Get ready for the Ashburton A&P Show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
‘‘The A&P committee fully realise there is a lot of hurt out there at the moment and want to play our part in offering more entertainment for the same price,’’ Stock said.
‘‘We are one of the cheapest shows in Canterbury – if not the cheapest.’’
It would showcase items grown and produced in the district, give free access to carnivals and include tributes to immediate past president Victor Schikker. Among them a memorial auction organised by his former colleagues at PGG Wrightson.
Schikker, an avid A&P Association supporter, died at Christchurch Hospital in August, days after falling and hitting his head while curling at Staveley Ice & Curling Rink.
PGG Wrightson realtor Mark Hanrahan said proceeds from the auction would be donated to the Ashburton A&P Show.
Schikker was a livestock agent and 49-year veteran at the company.
The auction will be held in the PGG Wrightson marquee during the show on Saturday, November 2 starting at 12pm.
It was a chance to have some fun and raise some funds for the A&P in memory of Victor, Hanrahan said.
‘‘Victor was so big in the company and so big with the A&P – and passionate about both. (The auction) was a most appropriate way to recognise his contribution,’’ he said.
Stock said the show would also feature crowd-pleasing competitions such as Clash of the Colleges and the New Zealand Gumboot Throwing Competition, but there were a range of new ideas on offer following community feedback.
The Food Basket of Mid Canterbury – Paddock to Picnic theme would highlight what is being grown and produced in Mid Canterbury, turned from a raw product into something ‘‘pretty cool and tasty’’, Stock said.
Among the products showcased will be those in a new look bar and food court layout such as boutique ginger beers from Crimson Badger brewing company and tap beer from Geraldine’s House of Hop Brewery.
Stock said the Friday night carnival would return, with free entry from 5pm to 8pm.
‘‘Last year we initiated this idea, but the terrible weather foiled the idea to some extent. It promotes free entry into the showgrounds on the Friday night for public to enjoy the joy rides and carnival atmosphere.’’
At the gate, on Saturday, the first 1000 paying people through will benefit from a Smoke burger giveaway, sponsored by Anzco.
‘‘We are giving away over 1000 beef and lamb burgers to the first 1000 paying people through the gate on the Saturday,’’ Stock said.
‘‘Central and South American slow cooked meat in a burger with all the right condiments … outstanding.’’
‘‘This will be a great laugh, as they try and master the art of shearing a sheep for the first time.’’
The animal tent will be bigger and better, and in the lead up to the show, bars and restaurants in the community will be creating burgers for the Ash-Burger Bash.
‘‘The burger must contain several locally grown products and will be judged by the general public after they have eaten in one of many restaurants in and around Ashburton,’’ Stock said.
‘‘Judging will be via an online scoring system QR code. This is a fun and interesting way of creating support for the hospitality business in town and giving them some gloating rights.’’
Stock said anyone wanting more information, to enter competitions or become a member, could check out the Ashburton A&P Show Facebook page, or website.
‘‘The best value for money is to become a member of the Ashburton A&P Association. The price is $30 which allows free entry into the show for two people for the two days of the show. It also allows free entry into 11 other shows in the Canterbury region,’’ he said.
‘‘Crazy good value for money. Contact ashburtonshow@gmail.com and we’ll get you sorted.’’