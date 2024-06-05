Inspiring Kai for Kids fundraisers planned

Kai for Kids operation manager Charlene Smith (right) and Promise Harrison package up school lunches. Photo: Supplied

Kai for Kids Charitable Trust has two fundraisers planned next month as it continues to supply school pupils with free morning teas and lunches.

While the trust receives Government funding to provide for all pupils at three Mid Canterbury schools - Hampstead, Netherby, Chertsey - it also provides morning tea and lunch to a number of other schools and pre-schools.

On top of the Government funding it receives, it needs to raise $150,000 each year.

The trust also applies for grants and receives donations.

Its two fundraisers are Canterbury Women Rise’s Inspire Your Potential and Coins for Kids.

Inspire Your Potential will be on June 11.

Kai for Kids founder Jo Taylor, Ashburton deputy mayor Liz McMillan and former policewoman and owner of Triangle Espresso Toni Sweetman will share stories of their achievements.

Coins for Kids will be held during the week beginning June 24.

Schools are being asked to collect coins, as Sport Canterbury partners with Kai for Kids to hold fun activities at the schools.

The community can support Kai for Kids with donations at New World on June 25.

Kai for Kids are doing morning tea packs, containing tea and coffee, sweet and savoury treats that businesses can order for a donation.

Kai for Kids provides more than 800 lunches to pupils at educational facilities in Mid Canterbury each day.

Operations manager Charlene Smith said recent Government announcements in relation to school lunches was not affecting Kai for Kids.

While there had been concern that the government would axe funding for free school lunches, now it would remain as it was for the 235,000 students in more than 1000 schools around Aotearoa receiving it.

A new interim delivery model would kick in next year, which has temporary funding for two years, to allow time for a full redesign of the school lunch programme before any more money was dedicated.

‘‘It is nice to know we can continue to do what we do to support the kids in Mid Canterbury for at least two years,’’ Smith said.

The food is prepared by paid staff and volunteers based at the Ashburton Racecourse.

Kai for Kids is also planning an open day on June 27. The public will be able to visit the racecourse between 9am to 11am to see what goes into making the morning teas and lunches for the schools.

‘‘We are very thankful to have our volunteers and are always looking for more. People are welcome to join us for our chop and chat on Wednesdays from 4pm,’’ Smith said.

Canterbury Women Rise Inspire Your Potential women’s motivational fundraising event will be at the Ashburton Racecourse, June 11, 7pm to 9pm. Tickets cost $15 (including refreshments) and are available here.

Kai for Kids open day, June 27, from 9am to 1pm at the Ashburton Racecourse

By Dellwyn Moylan