Rakaia Rugby Club seeks funding for project

Photo: Ashburton Courier

The Rakaia Rugby Club is planning to replace its current facilities at Rakaia Domain and wants Ashburton District Council to fund an amenities block being incorporated into the design.

The club is seeking $265,000 to meet the full cost of the public toilets and is also asking for a repayable term loan of up to $150,000, if needed, for the project.

Speaking to council Mark Hanrahan, from the Rakaia Rugby Club, told councillors feasibility studies and designs had been completed and stakeholders and the community consulted throughout the concept and preliminary plan stages.

Sport NZ and Sport Canterbury had been involved in advisory roles and the club had received support from local sporting groups and organisations, as well as the Rakaia Reserves Board.

He said the complex design included open plan clubrooms, multiple changing sheds and a new 40m2 amenities block.

“The amenities block will replace what is currently there and we’re asking council to fund its total cost, which is estimated at $265,000.”

The current facilities were past their use by date and the proposed new facilities would help ensure the future of the club, he said.

The club had good capital reserves and a fundraising plan and the next challenge was to nail down a price and tender the project.

The total cost of the project to the club was still commercially sensitive information, as not everything had been signed off yet, he said.

Mr Hanrahan said the Rakaia Rugby Club hoped to have the project completed by April 2023.

Council staff will prepare an issues and options report for funding the public toilet block and the loan request.