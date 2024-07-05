School's creative learning space officially opened

The state-of-the-art technology block at Ashburton Christian School is providing a great place for creativity for students, including Jan Steenkamp (left) and John Stanway. Photo: Supplied

A new technology and art block has been officially opened at Ashburton Christian School.

Students have been enjoying learning in the new school-funded classrooms since the beginning of the term.

Teacher Fiona Ward said Matariki was the perfect time to open the new block as it signified a time of looking to the future.

Seventeen-year-olds Jan Steenkamp and John Stanway, both in year 13, were emcees for the evening opening ceremony, attended by about 400 people.

The school has a roll of 288, from new entrants to year 13.

It has grown from small beginnings in 2009, when there was a roll of fewer than 100.

Jan said, prior to the opening of the new block, students undertaking woodwork would previously have to travel to the Ashburton MenzShed, while photography lessons were undertaken in an ordinary classroom.

Now they have state-of-the-art equipment.

‘‘It is great to have the classrooms, as the travelling to the MenzShed cut into our learning time,’’ Jan said.

John said the opening began with the national anthem, followed by singing, line dancing, and a performance from the Pasifika group and junior school.

On display was a colourful array of artistic work by the primary pupils, including stars and night skies depicting the handiwork of their creator - God.

‘‘We offered the Matariki event as a way of bringing people together and to bring glory to God which is our school motto,’’ John said.

Said Jan: ‘‘The evening was well received. People enjoyed celebrating how the universe works in harmony and appreciated our take on Matariki, celebrating God who created the stars."

By Dellwyn Moylan