The spy among us

Former Mid Cantabrian Andrew Hampton is director general of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service. Photo: Supplied

At the former Flemington Primary School, Andrew Hampton struggled with reading and spelling. Today he is the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service director general.

The 54-year-old said growing up in the Ashburton District shaped both who he is today and the values he holds dear.

‘‘I always wanted to learn, but my struggles held me back a year. That meant from standard 3 on, I was always a year older than my classmates,’’ Hampton said.

‘‘This was something I was superconscious of and always tried to hide through fear of being seen as ‘thick’,’’ he said.

He said he had also been prone to anxiety while growing up, but it was something he only became aware of when he was much older.

It was hard work, resiliency and determination that had helped him overcome the mental health challenge.

He credits his achievements coming from the support he received from his family, teachers at Ashburton College and university lecturers along with the impact growing up in the district had on him.

‘‘I was raised on a farm in Waterton, but knew pretty early on farming wasn’t for me.’’

Of heading the country’s spy agency, he said ‘‘We are ordinary people, but doing beyond ordinary work’’.

Over the last eight-and-a-half years he has worked as director general in national security, firstly with the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and now the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS).

The purpose of both these organisations was to protect New Zealand as a ‘‘free, open and democratic society’’.

While GCSB and NZSIS were intelligence agencies, there were differences in the work they undertook.

The GCSB operated in the cyber and electronic communication world and focused mainly outside of the country.

The NZSIS dealt primarily with threats and also intelligence coming directly from people.

This covered violent extremists, terrorism, foreign interference by other countries and espionage.

While the focus was on domestic situations, NZSIS was working more with Pacific Island countries, helping them respond to threats in their region.

Unlike James Bond, Hampton does not carry a gun or drive elaborate cars.

The work was not glamorous, nor was Hampton instantly recognisable like 007.

His team, of which he was very proud, was responsible for the safety and security of the country.

‘‘We run intelligence sources, undertake surveillance and intercept communications. We are not a law enforcement agency and can’t arrest or detain people. We do work closely with New Zealand Police,’’ Hampton said.

After Hampton left Ashburton, he attended Canterbury University to study history and politics, areas he had been passionate about since childhood.

‘‘One of the really rewarding aspects of my roles with GCSB and NZSIS has been going to universities to lecture on national security.’’

His working life has been in the public service sector. He began his career negotiating historical Treaty settlements. ‘‘This was such humbling, rewarding and important work.’’

He has had a variety of roles in the public service, including working in court administration, the Ministry of Justice, Crown Law Office, Ministry of Education and the Public Service Commission.

The work is of a serious and highly confidential nature, so Hampton couldn’t share work stories with The Ashburton Courier.

But he was able to share a funny experience.

‘‘I had just started in my role with GCSB and was on a train into Wellington.

‘‘Opposite me a women was reading the newspaper which carried a story and photo of me. As I read my work documents on the commute, I noticed she kept looking at me, thinking she must have recognised me from the article.’’

It turned out the woman’s interest was out of her concern for hardworking students.

‘‘As she disembarked she wished me well for my exams, as she thought I had being studying.’’

In recent years, New Zealand had experienced threats and acts that proved the country was not immune to the types of situations the NZSIS works to prevent, eliminate or minimise.

‘‘We’re never going to rid ourselves of challenges, crises or eliminate the possibility that someone may wish to cause us harm.’’

Hampton said all New Zealanders had a role and shared responsibility when it came to national security.

‘‘When we work together to build resilience and foster that same spirit in our wha ¯nau and the people who choose to make this place their home, then we will all be better prepared to deal with what comes at us and to put our best foot forward in the world.’’

Hampton is passionate about his work.

‘‘I feel I am contributing to something bigger than me and is of value to others.’’