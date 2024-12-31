World's best young tennis players on court in Ashburton

More than 200 international tennis players registered for the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour in Ashburton from January 6 to 12.

Among them will be New Zealand under-18s Josh Gilbert and Riley Breen, both 15, from Ashburton.

Hosted by Mid Canterbury Tennis, the tour runs from January 6 to 12 at Braided Rivers Community Trust Ashburton Tennis Centre on Oak Grove.

Tournament committee member James Cochrane said about 120 men and 80 women from across the world, including Asia, Europe and America, have registered their interest to compete in the J60 event in singles and doubles format.

The number has now been cut to 70 of each.

About 24 of those players would then play for entry into the main draw, made up of 48 male players and 48 female players in the singles competition, and 32 of each, in doubles.

Cochrane said the New Zealand stop of the tour was often considered a warm-up to the Australian Open Juniors a fortnight later in Melbourne.

‘‘They call it a swing. In New Zealand there is effectively our tournament, then another one in Christchurch and then I think there’s one in Wellington the week after that as well, so it’s a really good opportunity for some of those players to come in for a pre-tournament tour.’’

Mid Canterbury Tennis are proud to be hosting the event, he said.

‘‘Along with trying to win the tournament, players will be seeking to earn ITF points which assist players in making the right steps in their career by becoming eligible for more tournaments, higher rankings and furthering their career,’’ he said.

‘‘This is the most prestigious junior tournament to be hosted in Ashburton to date and an amazing opportunity for New Zealand's best junior tennis players to play in their own conditions here in New Zealand.’’

Entry to the tournament during the week is free.