$100k yearly funding considered for Rangiora stadium

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust chairperson Don Robertson at the stadium’s opening in August 2021. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Funding options are being considered to ensure the financial security of Rangiora’s Mainpower Stadium.

An injection of $100,000 a year into the North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust is being considered as part of the Waimakariri District Council’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan.

Community and recreation general manager Chris Brown said under the proposal a management agreement would replace the existing lease agreement, which the council entered into with the trust in August 2021 when the stadium opened.

The management agreement would apply to the indoor courts, administration area and function room, while the fitness centre, cafe and rooms hired to Active Health would remain subject to a lease agreement.

‘‘We know that sports courts don’t make money and that is why ratepayers put in money to have those facilities,’’ Brown said.

‘‘The original philosophy was we thought the costs of running the courts could be offset from the revenue from the fitness centre and the cafe.

‘‘We have worked very closely with the trust, and we realised it wasn’t going to be sustainable long term, so we have looked at solutions.’’

Brown said the council planned to offset some of the extra funding through installing solar panels on the stadium roof to power the facility.

He estimated it would save $42,000 a year in electricity costs.

North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust chief executive Michael Sharp said if the trust hired the courts out at commercial rates it might be sustainable, but it would make it unaffordable for community organisations. The trust manages five fitness centres in Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Oxford and Amberley, as well as Mainpower Stadium.

Chairperson Don Robertson said proceeds from the fitness centres and fundraising were used to fund community programmes such as sports coaching in schools and the Reactivate programme, to help people improve their health and wellbeing.

Mayor Dan Gordon said he would be supporting the extra funding, as the trust played an important role in the community.

‘‘If the trust wasn’t running those programmes we would have groups knocking on our door looking for support, so we need the trust to be sustainable.’’

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter