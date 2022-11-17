Armistice Day remembered in Rangiora

Armistice Day was remembered by over 150 members of the Rangiora RSA, families and supporters at the Rangiora cenotaph, last Friday morning — on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

Two scale WW2 fighter planes flew a salute overhead while Padre Bill Peck read the details about the last day of the war to end all wars in 1918. RSA veteran Ian Caldwell recited the ode while Padre Beck played the last post.

Waimakariri District Council Mayor Dan Gordon, RSA members and the public laid wreaths and poppies at the base of the cenotaph which was guarded by cadets from the NZ Cadet Forces Air Training Corps 88 Squadron District of Waimakariri.

Following the ceremony commemorating Armistice Day, the end of World War One at 11am on November 11, 1918, RSA members and supporters retired to the RSA’s Spitfire restaurant for a luncheon.