Thursday, 17 November 2022

Armistice Day remembered in Rangiora

    ncn_banner.png

    By john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury
    Together we stand . . . Waimakariri District Council Mayor Dan Gordon (right) stands with RSA...
    Together we stand . . . Waimakariri District Council Mayor Dan Gordon (right) stands with RSA veterans on parade for Remembrance Day last Friday at the Rangiora cenotaph. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Young reflection . . . Xander Keenan-Smith 10, on holiday from his home in Australia, sits with...
    Young reflection . . . Xander Keenan-Smith 10, on holiday from his home in Australia, sits with Lindsay Jones during the service at the Cenotaph. He found the parade very interesting and helpful as he discovered more about his own uncles’ service.PHOTO...
    Remembering . . . Malaysian/Borneo conflict veteran John (Jack) Hall and his daughter Angela Hall...
    Remembering . . . Malaysian/Borneo conflict veteran John (Jack) Hall and his daughter Angela Hall sit beside the poppies during the Remembrance Day service held last Friday at the Rangiora cenotaph. Mr Hall served with the Rnzaf as a navigator, flying...
    For others . . . ATC 88 Squadron District of Waimakariri cadet sergeant Emma Warwick takes the...
    For others . . . ATC 88 Squadron District of Waimakariri cadet sergeant Emma Warwick takes the wreath offered by veterans Paddy Quinlan ex Royal Marine, left, and Jim Cassels ex RAF, at the service at the Rangiora cenotaph. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

    Armistice Day was remembered by over 150 members of the Rangiora RSA, families and supporters at the Rangiora cenotaph, last Friday morning — on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

    Two scale WW2 fighter planes flew a salute overhead while Padre Bill Peck read the details about the last day of the war to end all wars in 1918. RSA veteran Ian Caldwell recited the ode while Padre Beck played the last post.

    Waimakariri District Council Mayor Dan Gordon, RSA members and the public laid wreaths and poppies at the base of the cenotaph which was guarded by cadets from the NZ Cadet Forces Air Training Corps 88 Squadron District of Waimakariri.

    Following the ceremony commemorating Armistice Day, the end of World War One at 11am on November 11, 1918, RSA members and supporters retired to the RSA’s Spitfire restaurant for a luncheon.