Big weekend at the 150th Northern A&P Show in Rangiora

Riders from Freestyle New Zealand will entertain show-goers with their FMX skills at the Northern A&P Show in Rangiora. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One of the biggest attractions at the Northern A&P Show this weekend will be the adrenaline-pumping family fun event — Freestyle Motocross.

The Northern A&P Association is gearing up to celebrate its 150th annual show - and all the old favourites will be back at the Rangiora Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday (October 20-21).

Two top FMX riders from Gore, Stuart Ewing and Andrew Jackson, will show off a range of backflips and front flips as they demonstrate their freestyle skills.

The duo will be performing four 15-minute shows throughout the day starting about 10am, just off the main arena at the show.

Freestyle New Zealand company director Neil Dempsey says it will be a fun-filled show displaying the talents of the two up-and-coming FMX riders.

‘‘It’s great to be back at Rangiora, and these talented young riders will do four presentations during the event with freestyle motocross bikes doing flips, whips, and many other tricks.

‘‘It’s always great entertainment as they showcase their skills and bravery in the air.’’

While the older children are kept entertained by the high-flying FMX the younger children can take advantage of the first kids’ zone being held at the show.

This year the committee have arranged a kids’ zone complete with bouncy castle, toys in a sand pit and a farmyard petting area.

Located near the old secretaries office at the showgrounds, the new kids’ zone is near the bar and band area.

Other attractions include a vintage machinery display through the ages, the terrier race, dog trials, woodchopping, shearing and Pedalmania.

There is a band, a bar, amusements, food stalls and market stalls.

The popular terrier racing will be held at noon Saturday in the main oval.

The grand parade is scheduled at 2.30pm in the main oval, following the Supreme Award presentations at 2pm.

And finally, the lolly scramble to send the children home on a high.

150th celebration

‘‘Everything is back. All the displays and events people are familiar with are returning, plus we have some new displays happening too,’’ show secretary Sammy Schwind says.

‘‘A&P shows are just as popular as ever, but we want to attract more young families to enter into the competitions, and encourage them to keep coming back.’’

There are lots of different sections across the home and produce section for all ages, including art, photography, baking, knitting, needlework, woodwork and metalwork.

‘‘If you haven’t entered this year, come and have a look and enter next year.’’

There will be plenty of attractions for the whole family at this year’s Northern A&P Show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The show will have all the usual range of livestock, including goats, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, dogs, alpacas and poultry.

The popular junior stock judging competition, featuring the Rangiora High School cattle show team, will also be back.

The show gets under way with equestrian events from 8am on Friday and free entry for anyone who wants to come down and watch the action.

Sheep dog trials are first up on Saturday from 7.30am, followed by more equestrian events starting at 8.30am with everything from hacks and show ponies to Clydesdales, miniature horses, non-hackney and harness.

The sheep section is back, with classes in the traditional breeds, flock sheep, black and coloured sheep, prime lambs, gift lambs, pet lambs and fleece classes.

There will be a sheep to garment display starting at 11am. Shearing, wood chopping, grain and seed, home and produce, trade and craft sections, and dancing competitions are also on the programme.

Visitors can watch competitors do an Irish jig, a highland fling or tackle sword dancing and the sailor’s hornpipe. There is plenty of food from sausage sizzles, hot chips, hot dogs and candyfloss to some more gourmet offerings.

To keep smaller children entertained, there is a kids zone with a bouncy castle, sandpit and toys.

The farmyard nursery is back in its usual spot to give youngsters a taste of country life. Market stalls will be selling all kinds of items, and there will be sideshows and rides.

The show will be held at the Ashley Street Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21.

Admission on Saturday is $15 for adults, $5 for a child and a family pass for $35. Children under 5 are free.

President takes on dual role

Mel Morris may be the first Rangiora Show president to compete in equestrian events. This year’s Northern A&P Association president has been riding atthe show since age 10, and says her extra duties will not stop her competing with her horse Kosciuszko.

Joining her in the equestrian arena will be her sister Sarah, while her father Lyndon Morris will once again be running the jumping events behind the scenes.

‘‘Most of my classes are on the Friday, on Saturday I only have one event in the afternoon, so hopefully I can get my jobs done beforehand.’’

Her 14-year-old horse Kosciuszko was named after the Kosciuszko National Park in New South Wales, Australia.

Mel Morris is looking forward to competing with her horse Kosciuszko. PHOTO: DAVID HILL

Kosciuszko has been competing since he was 4 or 5-years and Mel hopes to get a few more years out of him yet.

Her other horse, 24-year-old Malluka, had a successful run on the show circuit before Mel hung up his reins four years ago.

‘‘At this stage I haven’t got any other horses up and coming, so Kosciuszko could be my last horse, but I may change my mind by the time he’s ready to retire.’’

Mel says she is excited about the big day. ‘‘I look forward to seeing the public enjoying the show and hopefully we will have a good day, weather wise.

‘‘It is just great having the crowds out enjoying what we’ve got to offer.’’

Being the 150th show, Mel says the committee is hoping to present a display of agriculture through the years.

There is a large number of Clydesdales entered, so there will be a showcase of the popular workhorses.

A large vintage machinery display is being planned, with a vintage parade to follow the grand parade.

‘‘It is a chance for people to see how it was done in the past. Mel joined the committee six years ago.

‘‘It has been a wee bit of a whirlwind, but being involved in the equestrian side of it I do have a bit of an understanding of how the show is run.

‘‘But it is a wee bit out of my comfort zone.’’

The Morris family have a long association with the Rangiora Show, dating back to when Lyndon was a competitor.

Lyndon has been the equestrian convener since the 1980s and was president in 2004.

‘‘Dad said everything comes together on the day, but there is certainly a lot of work from the committee behind the scenes which makes it all happen.’’

A&P shows are in the blood, as Mel’s great-grandfather James Lowrey was show president at Ashburton in 1956, followed by her great-uncle Jim Lowrey in 1972.

Mel works in the customer services team for PGG Wrightson’s cereal seeds division. Her partner Jason Preen is a fencing contractor.

The couple have a four hectare lifestyle block at Loburn.

Their daughter Mackenzie, aged 7, has yet to pick up the show bug, but is looking forward to having some candyfloss.

Mel has a busy few months ahead, as she is competing at the upcoming Ellesmere and Amberley A&P Shows and the New Zealand Agricultural Show.

She has as a number of hunter jumping events to compete in as well.

‘‘I am very grateful to the hardworking committee for all the work they put in, not just for show day but throughout the year.’’

Show has humble beginnings

The Northern A&P Association maybe 157 years old this year, but this Labour weekend it will be celebrating its 150th show.

From humble beginnings, the Northern (Rangiora) Agricultural and Pastoral Show has grown to become one of the largest annual shows in the South Island.

Established in 1866, the Northern A&P Association took its name because it was the first A&P Association in the South Island to be established north of Christchurch.

It was established following a meeting at a hotel in Saltwater Creek in 1866, where the Mandeville Farmers Club put up a proposal to set up an annual show similar to the Canterbury A&P Show, founded three years earlier.

Historian Philip Worthington, and association member, says the first-ever show held by the Northern A&P Association, on Friday, December 28,1866, was in a paddock lent to the association for the occasion by William Buss of Rangiora.

Mr Buss was a local auctioneer and a member of the show committee.

It was held on his farm, Harrange, on the south side of what is now Kippenberger Avenue, roughly opposite where Lamb and Hayward’s Waimana funeral chapel stands today.

An estimated 1200 people attended the show with gate takings of £46 pounds, 13 shillings and sixpence.

The second show was held in Kaiapoi on Wednesday, November 6, 1867, in a 15-acre paddock owned by John Skinner opposite the Kaikanui Hotel.

Two further shows, alternating again between Rangiora and Kaiapoi, were held in 1868 and 1869, and then the association went into recess. It was revived in 1874 and the fifth-ever show was held on Guy Fawkes Day, November 5, 1874, in a paddock on Ashley Street, owned by Frederick Rickman, on the opposite side of the road to the present show grounds.

The shows have continued uninterrupted ever since, except for one year at the height of the World War 2, and two because of the recent Covid pandemic.

While it is now known as the Rangiora Show, the association has kept the Northern name because of its history.

Other North Canterbury shows have since been established in Oxford, Amberley, Hawarden, Amuri, Cheviot and Kaikoura.

It was the fourth South Island A&P Association to mark its 150th anniversary, following Otago-Taieri (founded in 1860), Canterbury (1863) and North Otago (also 1863) associations.

Mr Worthington says the show of 2016, marking the association’s 150th year of existence, was the biggest, helped by being granted Royal Event status for both the equestrian and sheep sections. ‘‘In all, there were 4335 entries across all sections, more than 18 times that of the first ever show.’’

Mounted Games demonstration

Mounted Games is a branch of equestrian sport in which fast games are played on ponies up to a height of about 152 cm (15 hands).

At this years Northern A&P Show there will be a demonstration by the Canterbury Mounted Games Association on Saturday morning with three half hour shows starting from shortly after 9am.

Participants in mounted games require athletic ability, riding skills, hand-to-eye co-ordination, determination, perseverance, and a competitive spirit, which nevertheless requires an ability to work together with other riders and a willingness to help one another.

Mounted Games were the inspiration of the late Prince Philip.

When the Director of the annual Horse of the Year Show, England, was asked by Prince Philip if he could devise a competition for children who could not afford an expensive, well-bred pony, he came up with a plan .

At the 1957 the Horse of the Year Show, in North London, England, the first Mounted Games Championship for the Prince Philip Cup was staged — it was an immediate box office success.

The aim of Mounted Games was to extend the sport, previously age-restricted by Pony Club, for wider participation.

In 1984, the Mounted Games Association of Great Britain was established.

In the years which followed, Prince Philip’s continued support and patronage ensured that the sport spread across Great Britain and beyond.

The sport is being enjoyed by many riders around the world, and the International Mounted Games Association, which were formed in 2003, now has members in 24 countries on five continents.

It is a team sport combining a love of ponies and friends, with various races. Teams of four or five riders and ponies take part involving a mix of turns, handovers, skill, vaulting and galloping against other teams.

The Canterbury Mounted Games Association will demonstrate mounted games riding in the main arena at 9.30, 11am and 11.30am.

Families important to show’s success

Neighbours for generations, the Stewart and Robinson families of Waikuku, have also worked closely together to help make the Northern A&P Association’s annual show a success every Labour Weekend.

Generations of the neighbouring families have worked the land around the Waikuku Township since 1921 when the subdivided lots of the former Coldstream Estate were sold off.

Andrew Stewart. Photo: Supplied

Today Andrew Stewart is the fourth generation to run the family’s dairy farm at Waikuku, the Cresslands Holstein Friesian stud.

‘‘Mum’s father was on the committee and his brother was a past president of the Northern A&P Association, my mum (Nicky), dad (Graham), brother (Nathan) and sister (Rebecca) are all on the committee with me, and it is a lot of fun to be involved with.’’

Andrew says it is a great way to meet people, and he loves being able to meet and talk to different farmers from all over the district.

‘‘Sometimes you can get stuck in your own little bubble on the farm, and it’s a great way to get out and get involved with other people.’’

He says the whole family gets involved in the show on the day.

‘‘We’re there showing our Cresslands Holstein Friesian’s, while my brother Nathan brings his earth-moving gear along and sets up a display.

‘‘It’s a good way to catch up with friends as we only see some of the people at working bees and stuff.’’

Andrew says he is proud of the work his family has done over the many years they have been involved on the committees.

‘‘When Nathan and I had just started at High School we went down to help build Tom’s Shed during the holidays, and then later helped cart all the dirt to re-level the polo grounds.’’

Alastair Robinson. Photo: Supplied

Neighbour Alastair Robinson says organising the construction of Tom’s Shed was one of his fondest memories of working on the committee.

‘‘It was quite an achievement to organise Tom's shed and some of the other buildings at the showgrounds over the years.

Alastair is also the fourth generation of his family on the land and has been a past president and chairman of the grounds during his more than 30-year tenure on the committee.

He joined the association in the mid-1990s and continues to be heavily involved today.

‘‘A couple of very well-respected members and local farmers encouraged me to join them in the '90s.

‘‘I found it was a great way to meet people while putting something back into the community.’’

At 33 he was one of the youngest presidents of the association in 2007.

‘‘There used to be a long waiting list to become president, but now it’s a lot shorter as like many other associations we struggle to get people to join the committee.’’

While he hasn’t shown his Royal Oak Holstein Friesians from the Robinson Dairy Farm often, Alastair says this year's 150th anniversary show will be a good one with lots to offer visitors.