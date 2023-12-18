Cakes and Carols service in historic church

On Sunday, December 17, the nativity story was retold in a church that hadn’t seen a congregation for over 13 years.

The Anglican Parish of Glenmark Waikari celebrated the story of Christmas with a Cakes and Carol service at St Paul's church, Glenmark, with an inter-domination service attended by many from the North Canterbury rural community.

The Reverend Elspeth Wingham says it has been almost 13 years since they last held a service in the 117-year-old church.

Despite earlier earthquake strengthening and restoration work completed early in the new century to St Paul's Glenmark, the earthquake of September 4, 2010, caused repairable structural damage.

Since then, a complete restoration of the church has been undertaken.

Two weeks ago, the Bishop of the Anglican Christchurch Diocese, the Right Reverend Dr Peter R Carrell, conducted a rededication service.

Because this was not the official opening of the church, which Reverend Wingham says is possibly still a year away, parishioners were asked to bring their own seats as the church’s heavy furniture has yet to be re-installed.

At Sunday's Cakes and Carols service at St Paul's, several other congregations from the district attended, bringing along toys, dogs, donkeys and sheep.

A donkey joins in the Cakes and Carols service at St Paul's.

Some came dressed for the occasion as they shared the roles of the kings, angels, farmers, and other participants in the nativity story.

Once again, those attending were asked to bring their camp chairs, beach loungers, stools and dining table chairs to sit on.

After the service cakes and a cuppa were provided.

Story, photos and video by John Cosgrove