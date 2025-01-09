Canterbury poet awarded honorary doctorate

Jason Clements. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Oxford poet Jason Clements, who writes under the pen name Doc Drumheller, has received an honorary doctorate from the World Academy of Arts and Culture.

The Honorary Doctor of Literature received his new title while representing New Zealand at the 43rd World Congress of Poets in Madurai, India.

Clements, who is also the Waimakariri Libraries connections co-ordinator, was able to "showcase the arts of our district and New Zealand on an international stage at the highest level for this art form".

Clements said the congress provided an occasion to connect and network with other writers, publishers, and editors to create opportunities for local and national writers to have their work showcased around the world.

He believes the future of poetry in Canterbury is in good hands.

This can be seen in the contributions from schools which took part in the libraries' Kids Fest Magic of Metaphors workshop and the poignant poems by pupils from Tuahiwi School who took part in a Matariki Masterclass with the Write On School for Young Writers in Christchurch.

"I am most proud of the work I have done this year in the libraries to mentor young writers and I was honoured to showcase and present their work at the 43rd World Congress of Poets in India," Clements said.

"It was an incredible honour to receive the Honorary Doctor of Literature degree and I hope it will help me further support young writers and poets of all ages."

Clements also performed his own work at the congress and launched his new book, Hotel Theresa, 70 poems from 2011-2024, as well as the 21st volume of his literary journal Catalyst, which features leading poets from around the world.