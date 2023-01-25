Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Canterbury in restricted fire season

    Nobody wants to see this on their property. Take care and check to see if you need a fire permit. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Canterbury is now in a restricted fire season.

    This means a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

    You commit an offence if you knowingly or recklessly light, or allow another person to light, a fire in open air in an area that is in a Restricted Fire Season unless under a permit issued by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

    Almost all fires need a permit to burn.

    Check www.checkitsalright.co.nz for more information.

    If you have any concerns about fire or smoke, dial 111 immediately.