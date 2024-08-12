Check out Rock'n'Wheels on Father's Day

Cars lined up at Amberley Domain during last year’s Rock‘n’Wheels meet. Photo: File image

If it has wheels and you love it, then dust it off and take it for a whirl to Amberley on Father’s Day - September 1.

Rock‘n’Wheels is on again so get out your favourite set of wheels and head for the Amberley Domain.

Anything old or new, from your trusty scooter to a prized classic or vintage car, truck or motorbike is welcome.

As long it has wheels, or a wheel, rock on up.

Run by the Rock ‘n’ Wheels Charitable Trust, the event will support the Amberley School, Broomfield School, the Amberley Squash Club and the Hurunui Boxing Club.

All four organisations have got in behind the trust to ensure the day runs smoothly, and it provides heaps of entertainment and a fun day out for all ages.

An organiser Katrina Platt says there will be a swap meet area, craft and food stalls, live music, and entertainment.

A 1929 Blower Bentley replica pedal car built by Stu Scott, of Rangiora for relative, Lindsay Wilson of Rangiora. The pedal car was a popular exhibit at the Rock`n’Wheels car show at the Amberley Recreation Reserve last year. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

It is a prime opportunity to treat dad to a special experience for Father’s Day.

‘‘It’s a fun day out in the country for car enthusiasts and a great way to treat dad,’’ Katrina says.

She says registration has been simplified to keep the traffic flowing.

It is $10 per entry for vehicles, which includes the driver and one passenger, and $5 each for extra passengers.

For those coming along to enjoy the day out, it is $5 an adult. Children under 15 are free.

Katrina advises people to arrive before lunch - and enjoy the lineup of vehicles before the cars begin to head home.

While there will be plenty of food on site for sale, Katrina says you can bring your own lunch or barbecue and park up to enjoy the show.

The gates open at 8.30am with the day winding up about 3pm.

Go to rocknwheels@yahoo.com or call 027 389 7319 to pre-register, or go to the Facebook page for more information.