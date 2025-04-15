Choir hits the high notes but still 'short of men'

Rangiora Community Choir singer Marjorie Aurini (centre) has been a member since 2004 and sings in the soprano section. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The Rangiora Community Choir continues to hit the high notes, despite some bumps in the road over the years.

At its first rehearsal rooms, one neighbour liked their music - but the other didn’t and complained so they had to move.

A new home was found at the Trinity Church Hall in Rangiora many years ago.

The choir was formed more than 20 years ago, and it has become well- known in the district for its prowess in singing an eclectic assortment of songs catering to all interests.

Altos, sopranos, tenors and bass singers have all combined to fill halls and churches all over Waimakariri, with renditions of classical and modern tunes sung by the choir to the enjoyment of many.

The choir was initially started by Russell and Doreen Hartley.

Doreen had been involved for 12 years with the Kaiapoi Singers choir that disbanded, and she was looking for another to join.

Dale Hartley-Brown, offered the choir the facilities of the Dale Hartley School of Performing Arts, in Rangiora, but when a neighbour complained, they had to find new digs.

It started with 15 singers and today the choir numbers 39 registered singers, including eight men.

‘‘We have always been short of men, and because of our average age being in the 70s we are also an ageing choir,’’ says Rita Moore, the choir’s former conductor.

‘‘But don’t despair as we still get some younger people coming along to sing with us now and then.’’

Last year the choir put the call out for men to join them.

The response was very good allowing the choir to slowly build up its bass and tenor sections again.

‘‘Since then some have gone, but most have stayed, and we’ve had several more come along and join us,’’ says Rita.

Choir committee member Marianne Whyte says the last concert was at Rossburn Hall.

‘‘It was a fund raiser for us, as we need a new piano and also to find a pianist to play it — so if you know anyone?’’

The choir is striving to create a repertoire of music that includes religious, classical and popular tunes, but the sort of four part music they need to perform with, is often hard to find and can cost a lot of money to use.

Rita says she spent hours on the internet just trying to find suitable pieces.

Original members like Maryon Beer, remember having to sing scales to audition for admission to the Kaiapoi Singers years ago, as it was a very serious choir in those early days.

Marianne says the Rangiora Community Choir are a lot more fun loving. ‘‘We are a very social group who meet weekly at the church at 176 King Street, at 7pm on Wednesday evening. Come along and listen to us practice or join in the fun.’’