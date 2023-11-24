Christmas in Kaikoura

A Christmas Grotto, a pool party, movies, stories, crafts, carols and a gift-giving tree are all helping to bring some Christmas cheer to Kaikoura.

Innovative Waste Kaikoura is hosting a Christmas Grotto until Sunday, November 26, with the doors open from 9am today and 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

Locals from Clarence River to Oaro are encouraged to ‘‘light up your letterbox’’ with a Christmas theme. Entries close on December 9, with nine Hammer Hardware vouchers to be won.

Young people aged 12 to 18 years are invited to make a splash at a free pool party at the Kaikoura Aquatic Centre from 4pm on Friday, December 8.

Christmas-themed movies, The Muppet Christmas Carol and The Santa Clause, will be screening at the Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

Gift giving trees will be located at the Kaikoura Library and Te Whare Putea from December 1 to 15, so pop along and bring some Christmas cheer for those less fortunate.

Fyffe House will be opening its doors for Christmas crafts on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, December 7, 9 and 10. Contact Ann on (03) 3195835 to book your spot.

The West End Festival will be held on Saturday, December 16, from 3pm to 9pm with festive entertainment, bouncy castle, children’s crafts, market stalls, food, shopping and Santa Claus.

The Kaikoura combined churches carols evening will be held from 7pm on Sunday, December 17, at the Kaikoura Memorial Hall.

Mrs Claus will be reading children’s Christmas stories at the Kaiko ¯ura Library from 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 19, so come along in your favourite Christmas pyjamas.