A day of highlights at Northern A&P Show

First show . . . Alannah Schroeder and Twinkle enjoy the competition in the pre-school pet lamb class at the show. PHOTO BY SHELLEY TOPP

Rangiora’s Northern A&P Show bounced back from a long absence at the weekend, with a large crowd and an exciting day of highlights.

Covid-19 pandemic restrictions had kept the show in hiatus since 2019, although a socially distant event, with only three sections just for competitors, was held last year.

But this year fortune favoured the show.

‘‘We had great weather and very good support from the public,’’ show president Graeme Green, of Fernside, says. ‘‘All our vendors were busy all day and it was great to see the large crowd enjoying our show.

‘‘We don’t yet know what the attendance figures are, but based on the gate-takings and discussions with older members of the committee, it was above previous years, which we are really pleased with.’’

The two-day show began last Friday, with equestrian events only, before the main event on Saturday where the highflying, death-defying Freestyle New Zealand motocross riders, Andrew Jackson and Stuart Ewing, from Gore, were a huge hit with the large crowd watching on.

It was the first time they had performed at the Northern A&P Show and they have already been booked for next year’s event.

But there were many other highlights including the terrier race which featured a three-legged, 13-year-old canine star called Maisie who out sprinted her rivals in the second running of the race — after the first one was held without the rabbit lure.

The wood-chopping and sheep shearing events, and the farm yard animals once again proved popular, but the equestrian events, sheep dog trials, machinery displays, pet lambs, and other farm animals also delivered highlights.

It was a show to remember, but now planning begins for next year’s event, a special 150 year celebration. We want to celebrate 150 years with a big event covering farming through the years,’’ Graeme says.

Melanie Morris is the incoming president. She will have her Dad Lyndon Morris, a former show president, in her corner to help her.

By SHELLEY TOPP

Star quality . . . Ann Ferriman, of Ohoka, riding, The Nun’s Secret out of the parade ring, during Equestrian Day at the Northern A&P Show in Rangiora last Friday. The mare was named Champion Novice Working Hunter Horse and Champion Working Hunter...

Loveable . . . Hillary Cooper, of Oxford, with her one-year-old Hereford bull, Santania, takes a break before parading in front of the large crowd who attended the show. PHOTO BY SHELLEY TOPP