Donations sought for October book fair

The call has gone out for books, magazines, puzzles and videos for the Rotary Club of Rangiora's annual book fair in October.

Over the past three years, the club has distributed more than $206,000 raised from the book sale and other events into the community.

The annual book sale is one of its main funding sources and the money raised helps co-fund swimming lessons for young children, life-changing leadership courses for young people, adventure camp participation and a wide range of other community-based programmes.

Organisers say it is a great opportunity to clear out the cupboards at home and donate your old books, puzzles and videos to a worthy cause. Then later at the fair you can pick a new book to read or puzzle to build.

Marked collection bins have been placed at the Rangiora Z Station, Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora, and New World Rangiora for people to donate old books for the sale.

Working behind the scenes sorting and collating the donated books is a dedicated team of volunteers, including Lorraine Brydone, who has been part of the book sale for over 40 years.

"During the year we spend one day a week helping out in the storeroom, sorting the books and puzzles by topics and themes, then when the bins are put out in mid-August we start helping out every week-day to prepare it all so that the three-day long book sale runs smoothly," she says.

Lorraine says the hot topics among the 40,000-plus items on sale this year will be puzzles, sci-fi books and NZ non-fiction.

"We have also received from one donor a number of old books, some dating from the early 20th century, plus other single books sleeved or in box sets."

The Rotary Club of Rangiora October Book Fair 2024 will open at the Rangiora A&P Showgrounds on Thursday, October 10, and run to Saturday, October 12. Hours will vary.