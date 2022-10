In support . . . Aleisha Black with her one-year-old daughter Bessie, turned out in support of North Canterbury farmers at Amberley last week as they gathered to protest the Government’s pricing agricultural emissions document, He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN). A convoy then drove into Christchurch’s Hagley Park to join with other farmers who had driven from all points of the compass. PHOTO: ROBYN BRISTOW