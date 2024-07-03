Festival of fire and ice for Kaiapoi

Victor Cagayat, of Auckland, in the car park at Blackwells Department store puts his ice sculpting talent on display as part of Blackwell’s Fire and Ice festival in 2022. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A winter of fire and ice extravaganza will be held in Kaiapoi on Saturday.

The annual Blackwells Fire and Ice Festival opens at noon with ice sculpting by Victor Cagayat, aerial performances by Sam, Tyla and Kate, face-painting and magical moments for the kids by Strawberry Fairy and friends.

Victor, who was unable to attend last year due to illness, will create four ice sculptures. These will include the two designs that won a competition last year.

Andrew Blackwell from Blackwells said it will be a big day and night for Kaiapoi.

The festivities and market stalls will spread out into the Kaiapoi Club's parking area with about 10 stalls in the afternoon and 20 stalls in the evening, including several new to the festival, which has an international flavour, adding to the array of loyal traditional stall holders.

The programme includes children's ‘have a go workshops’, where they can learn circus skills alongside talented artists, and entertainers.

Aerialists Tyla Boyce and Sam Hayes perform at a previous Blackwells Fire and Ice Festival in Kaiapoi. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Afternoon events have been extended to include an afternoon market with craft and food stalls, while the night food market and evening entertainment starts at 4.30pm.

Night visitors can interact with the roaming stilt walkers, LED hula hoopers, and jugglers.

There will be more amazing aerial performances before Kitty Strawberry and the Otautahi Fire Group finish the evening with a spectacular 'Fire Poi Performance'.

Blackwells Department Store will be open all day, and into the evening, with unmissable festival specials.

"We can’t wait for you to join us for this free event, and to support our wonderful community," said Mr Blackwell.