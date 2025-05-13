New home for croquet club

Kaiapoi Croquet Club president Geoff Russell on the foundations of the site where the clubroom building will be relocated. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The last stage in the development of the Courtenay Drive Croquet grounds in Kaiapoi will start soon.

The Kaiapoi Croquet Club is developing the new 4299 sq m croquet facility there, and are expecting the relocation of the former St Paul’s Tennis Club’s pavilion from Papanui within the next three weeks.

The move will see the wooden fence beside the pavilion taken apart and the building lifted around the Papanui RSA, before its 16km journey to its new home in Kaiapoi.

It is about 12m x 7.2m and will be moved to its new position during the night.

This will be the last major component of the site to be installed and, once it is repainted and remodelled, with an additional 3m-wide veranda installed, and new amenities fitted inside, the club is looking forward to the new site being officially opened in September. The opening will also mark the 120th anniversary of the club.

Originally sited at Murphy Park, the club says the main reason for the move 1.2km along Hilton St to the new 50 Courtenay Drive site is the continued flooding of club lawns and club building, damage to the Murphy Park property following the 2010-2011 earthquakes and increased demand for urbanisation in the area.

"We are also now exceeding our capacity to accommodate all our members at the old club rooms, as our membership has grown to 43 with several more joining us when the next season starts on September 1," says club president Geoff Russell.

"We are planning on have the new grounds ready to play on by that date, and everyone is looking forward to celebrating our 120th year at our new facilities."

He said the former St Paul’s Church Tennis Club has closed down after 110 years and kindly donated the pavilion, which has a modern design.

"It was built in 1990 and has a replacement value of $300,000. It includes two toilets and a kitchen, as well as the 9m x 7m clubroom," said Russell.

"It has taken two years of hard fundraising by the club to raise the $140,000 needed, with $80,000 just for the clubhouse and we still have to raise another $30,000 to complete the project.

"It is thanks to members and many other people, clubs, council and organisations who helped raise $40,000 through fundraising events like our popular quiz nights and car boot sales.

"We also had members and friends donate a further $45,000, helped along with grants from many community funding organisations.

"There is still a bit of work to do, but it will all soon be ready for us in time for the start of the new season in five months."

The club has already installed two playing lawns, an equipment shed and toilet block on site and is now waiting for the imminent arrival of the new club rooms.