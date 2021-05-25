Tuesday, 25 May 2021

New police station gets nod in Rangiora

    By Robyn Bristow
    Waimakariri is getting a new police station - with work expected to start soon.

    It will be at 1 Southern Cross Rd, Rangiora, on the corner of Kingsford Smith Drive - a site shared with PGG Wrightson Water at Southbrook.

    Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper said it will provide a modern, safe and healthy environment for staff, as well as an improved experience for the public visiting the station.

    Since the closure of the Rangiora station at 309 High St, police staff have been working from temporary premises at 200 King Street, as well as the existing Kaiapoi station.

    When the new station opens, all Rangiora staff will relocate there.

    The King Street premises will close, and the Kaiapoi station will continue operating as normal.

    Mr Cooper says he is looking forward to welcoming the North Canterbury community to a new and improved station later this year.

    “I’d like to thank our community and our partner agencies for their patience over this time,” he said.

    “We would remind our community that they can report an incident or information to police after the fact by dialling 105 or going online to police.govt.nz/105support. If it is an emergency or it is happening now, call 111.”

