Person 'severely trapped' after crashing into tree

A person was “severely trapped” after crashing into a tree in North Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said the crash happened on Main North Rd near Wyllies Rd, Sefton, about 6.40am on Thursday.

He said cutting gear was used to free the person from the vehicle.

Two fire crews were at the scene from Woodend and Rangiora.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the person had moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.