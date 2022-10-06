Photo exhibition back

Thursday, 6 October 2022

    Rangiora Photographic Society presidents Lisa Carter and David Woodcock (immediate past president) admire the works on display at the launch of the Rangiora Photographic Society's annual public show held at the Big Room at the Brick Mill Waikuku. PHOTO...
    Great show . . . RPS member Sue Titmuss enjoys a laugh with Waimakariri District Council representative Phil Redmond, while noted landscape photographer Andes Apse (right) looks at the work on show at the launch of the Rangiora Photographic Society's...
    I like this one . . . Rachel Woodcock and her children Olivia 11, and Ben 8, pick their favourites at the launch of the Rangiora Photographic Society's annual public show held at the Big Room at the Brick Mill Waikuku. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    The large crowd of members and supporters watch the opening speeches at the launch of the Rangiora Photographic Society's annual public show held at the Big Room at the Brick Mill Waikuku. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    The large crowd of members and supporters watch the opening speeches at the launch of the Rangiora Photographic Society's annual public show held at the Big Room at the Brick Mill Waikuku. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Lovely photos ...Anna Labedz (left) and Em Skipper look over the prints on offer.
    Lovely photos ...Anna Labedz (left) and Em Skipper look over the prints on offer.

    Titled The Magic of Light, the photographic exhibition showcased the creative talents of 90 members from the Rangiora Photographic Society to the public at its official opening last Friday evening.

    Held at the Big Room at the Brick Mill in Waikuku, the dual faceted exhibition displayed both curated and member supplied works of photographic art.

    Immediate past president of the society, David Woodcock said there were 155 photos on display for the three day long event, which is held every two years.

    ‘‘It was a pleasure to be able to present another exhibition showcasing the talent of our members,’’ he said.

    Renowned landscape photographer and club patron Andris Apse was on hand at the opening to tell attendees he was impressed with their work and added that many were not charging the correct price for their photos, they should be charging a lot more to reflect their talents.