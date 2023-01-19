Race and Gala day to return

Enjoying the sun . . . A section of the large crowd at the Hurunui Race and Gala Day at Medbury during race day in 2020. PHOTOS: FILE

The historic race track on Medbury Road will again reverberate to the sound of hooves on turf, on February 11.

The Hurunui Race and Gala Day is returning.

Apart from the horse racing, there will be fashion›in›the›field, trade and craft stalls, food and refreshments, free children's entertainment and the popular Station Challenge Tug›of›War.

The last race day was held in February 2020 a week before the country was plunged into lockdown with the increased emergence of Covid-19.

The race committee has hosted the bi› annual event since 2010, but postponed the planned event in 2022 given the uncertainty that remained with covid in the community.

But the horses will run again, the crowd will cheer them on, while there is a host of entertainment and trade and craft stalls, to enjoy.

Fashion›in›the›field is open to men, women and children, and there is already plenty of chatter about the make up of teams competing for honours in the tug›of› war.

Both events can be entered on the day.

Once again the race committee has been well supported with generous local business’s sponsoring the event.

Committee chair Ally Youngman says the generous support of faithful local sponsors is huge given the economic climate, with many businesses returning each time the race and gala day is held.

This year the committee has partnered with the volunteer brigades of Waiau, Culverden, Hawarden and Waikari to provide much needed man power on the day to ensure itis a fun filled and safe event for all.

Work is already going on behind the scenes to ensure the track and grounds are in tip top condition.

At $10 per person to enter the grounds, (children under 12 free), this is a great day for the family with plenty of entertainment for the children, most of which is being sponsored so there are no costs for kids to take part.

History dates back to 1874 when the track on Medbury Road was first used for racing. On Boxing Day 1894 it officially became the Hurunui Race Course, and from then on until WWII intervened the gallop meetings were an eagerly awaited event.

The legendary Hurunui cup will again be presented to the winner in Race 8 — an open trot event, with the heavy horses pounding the track at 2.15pm.

The Hurunui Hockey Club will conduct the equalisator betting system on the day, where investors will be offered a $2 bet.

This does not allow you to select the entrant, allocating you a letter, and after the race the dividend will be announced only for first past the post. Take your family, friends, your sunscreen, and cash and enjoy a great day.