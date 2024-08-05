Rangiora medical clinic sold

Dr Bevan Rogers and his wife Anne have sold their Rangiora medical clinic, Southside Health, to nurse practitioner Anna Davidson. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The owners of Rangiora’s Southside Health medical clinic, Dr Bevan Rogers and his wife Anne, who is also the practice manager, have sold their business.

However, the new owner is likely to be familiar to their patients.

Nurse practitioner Anna Davidson, of Rangiora, who started working for Bevan and Anne soon after moving to Rangiora from Southland with her partner and young son three years ago.

She takes over ownership of the clinic today (August 6).

"We are really fortunate to have Dr Rogers remain on with us," Anna says.

"I have always been interested in GP ownership and with an increasing amount of corporate ownership, where profit and expansion are key focuses, I feel there is a real need to preserve family practices.

"That allows the practice to ensure the well-being of the patient, community and the staff remain at the centre of decisions, not maximising profit and meeting investors' needs."

Anna loves the team at Southside Health.

"They make going to work enjoyable, and we have fantastic patients.

"In a smaller practice you get to know them well.

"One of the nicest things of general practice is seeing the generations come through. It is a real privilege."

Bevan and Anne established the clinic in 2008 at Rangiora’s Charles St, before developing the current premises at 10F Newnham St in 2013.

"{Being a GP is the most interesting job in the world," Bevan says.

"I love seeing people every day. Some people I have known for decades and others I am meeting for the first time.

"It keeps my brain active and it's wonderful to be helping people."

He trained at Otago Medical School.

"Some of my training was in Dunedin and some in Christchurch. I was a house surgeon in Timaru for two years."

Anne has been practice manager at Southside Health since it was established 16 years ago.

She shares the same passion as Bevan: "To help our patients and to look after our staff in a way that was important to us.

"We have found working together really beneficial to both our roles," she says.

Working in general practice has always had challenges but "the key is to adapt, adapt and adapt again to whatever hurdles are put in front of us", Anna says.

Anna says some changes will occur when she takes over.

"We have a new female GP starting in September from France, Dr Lucile Blanc," she says.

Renee Storer who has been with Southside Health for 13 years is taking on the role of practice manager.

The big change coming for patients will be a patient portal.

"This app allows patients to request repeat regular medications, book appointments online, and see their blood results with comments from their practitioner about the plan or advice," Anna says.

She is also planning to introduce a private service in cosmetic medicine from November 2024.

By Shelley Topp