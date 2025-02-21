Rose growers Ranfurly Shield in Rangiora

Canterbury Rose Society president Michael Brown, of Loburn, alongside Candy Crush, a rose he and his wife Marian bred. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The sweet smell of roses will be in the air at the Rangiora A&P Showgrounds function centre this Saturday for Rose-Ranfurly Waimakariri.

The annual competition is the rose grower community’s version of rugby's Ranfurly Shield, and it is held in a different location every year around the South Island.

This year the competition is being hosted by the Canterbury Rose Society and will be open to the public from 1pm to 4pm on February 22.

Each Rose Society member taking part in the competition will have their best roses on display in different classes.

These will include ‘‘variety of roses in three stages of development, single blooms in specific stages of opening (exhibition, decorative and fully open), vases of roses, and rose arrangement with other vegetation/flowers,’’ president of the Canterbury Rose Society, Michael Brown, of Loburn, says.

‘‘Most of the roses will be named so if you like a particular variety then you can take note of the name to buy it in the future.’’

Rose societies from Canterbury, South Canterbury, Otago, North Otago, Westland, Nelson and Southland will be represented at the show with 8-10 rose growers from each district attending and 100 large blooms,100 miniature types, floral art, and buckets of surplus roses on display.

‘‘The winning society by points accumulation will be awarded the Ranfurly Rose Shield,’’ Michael says.

The outstanding exhibit at the show will be awarded a special trophy.

To achieve champion status a rose must have ‘‘high substance and freshness, be well formed, have a good strong stem, healthy foliage, and no blemishes,’’ Michael says.

Members of the Canterbury Rose Society will be available at the Rangiora event to answer questions and give advice about growing, caring and showing roses.

‘‘The Canterbury Rose Society is an active group with monthly meetings, rose shows throughout the blooming season, regular speakers and outings,’’ Michael says.

Meetings are at 7.30pm on the third Thursday of every month at the Kiosk in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens (apart from June and July). It is a central venue with lots of parking, easy access, plenty of room, and good lighting at night.

‘‘New members are warmly welcomed with a gratis rose plant given to each," Michael says. ‘‘Please come along to a meeting to see what we are all about, there is no obligation to join.’’

By Shelley Topp