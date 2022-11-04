Scanner first of its kind in North Canterbury

Long awaited scanner . . . Vet Bryn Morgan, the operator of a new animal CT scanner at the Rangiora Vet Centre. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The long- awaited arrival of the CT scanner at Rangiora Vet Centre represents a significant investment in the care of animals, and an almost two-yearlong project for the team.

Director and Equine Vet Andrew Bailey says it is a human scanner, with modifications, to incorporate additional infrastructure to allow its use for animals, as they ‘‘don’t just lie still and listen to the music’’.

It is the first machine in the South Island capable of accommodating horses, but the technology is not new for pets.

However, it is the only CTscanner available to small animal owners in North Canterbury.

Dr Bailey says patients will no longer have to travel to the North Island or wait for a spot at a clinic in Christchurch.

Previously patients have also been sent to Pacific Radiology and scanned on human machines.

The pets have been accompanied by a veterinary team, making this option cost prohibitive for a number of owners.

‘‘Having ready access to a CT scanner that can accommodate horses is a significant move forward in diagnostic technology for the South Island horse population.

‘‘Being the first machine in the South Island, it will eliminate the need of sending patients on a long road journey, and across Cook Strait for this type of advanced diagnostic workup.

He says there is still a bit more specialised equipment yet to arrive for the CT scanner to accommodate horses, and the team can’t wait to be able to announce to the industry when they are ready.

‘‘Having a CT scanner onsite means the technology is easily accessible to patients who, often previously have missed out, or owners haven’t proceeded because of the extra costs and logistics associated with having a CT scan elsewhere,’’ says Dr Bailey.

Dr Bailey says CT scans of horses is particularly useful for investigating problems in the head, but also those in the lower limbs.

It is a sophisticated x-ray imaging technique that uses an x-ray beam and sensors that rotate around the patient to produce high-resolution, cross-sectional images of a body part, or slices.

‘‘It eliminates the superimposition of other structures that we see in traditional 2-dimensional x-rays.’’

Dr Bailey says the computer software can put these slices together to form 3D models to help investigate causes of problems or create more detailed surgical plans.

‘‘It is fantastic having a CT scanner onsite for smaller animals, cats and dogs also.

‘‘CT scans help the small animal vet team see the difference between fluid and tissue, this means not only can they see organs and lesions intheir true 3-dimensional locations, they can see if they contain fluid, solid tissue or bone which can be very helpful in deciding what the problem is and how best to fix it.’’

Small Animal Veterinarian Bryn Morgan, says CT scanning is excellent for surgical planning with oncology patients, as it allows them to see the extent of a tumour and how much reconstruction will be needed.

‘It is also fantastic for planning a number of complex orthopaedic procedures, as it allows 3D reconstruction of the bones.

‘‘The uses for CT in small animal practice are many, and it is really exciting to be able to offer it to all of our patients,’’ he says.

The CT scanner is available for use by patients referred from any vet practice, and do not need to be accompanied by their own vet team.

Members of the Equine and small animal teams, vets and nurses have had intensive training on using the CT scanner and processing images.

The entire team is extensively trained in monitoring of sedation which is required for CT scanning of animals and also in emergency procedures in the event of a problem.

Once the scanning is complete, images are processed and sent to a specialist for interpretation if required.

The animal remains in the care of the Best Practice Hospital Accredited Rangiora Vet Centre team until it is safe for them to go home, or proceed to the hospital for further diagnostics or surgery.

Accidents and medical emergencies can happen at any time, and the reality of veterinary costs can come as quite a shock. Pet insurance is becoming more popular, and owners have the option to choose a plan, one that covers radiology and hospitalisation. This means in many cases the cost of CTscans are covered by the insurer, taking the worry away for owners, and allowing timely diagnosis and treatment.

Substantial upgrades to the building housing the scanner were done to meet the safety requirements, for the animals and the vet team operating it.



