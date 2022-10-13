Secure your plates

Fun job . . . Rangiora Community Patrol leader Chris Baker (right) and patrol volunteer Jimmy Chittock work on installing another set of theft proof bolts to a number plate on a car. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Looking after your vehicles security is more than just locking the doors and hiding your valuables.

On Sunday morning, the Rangiora Community Patrol held the first of two sessions where members installed (for a small $5 donation) a set of TAMPER Deterrent Screws to car vehicle number plates at the Burbidge Motors carpark.

Rangiora Community Patrol leader Chris Baker says the safer plates programme is where their members will install the popular Tamper Deterrent Screws to vehicles from 10am›2pm.

‘‘All it costs is a $5 donation to the patrol to secure your vehicle number plate from theft,’’ he said.

The ‘Safer Plates’ initiative is being run by Community Patrols around the country, to help with vehicle related crime prevention.

Recent police reports have highlighted a growing number of thefts of number plates in the North Canterbury region.

Patrollers replace the regular screws used to secure a vehicles number plate with special tamper resistant screws.

These screws act as a deterrent for offenders, and reduce the chances of a vehicles number plate being stolen.

Once taken the stolen number plates are then attached to vehicles often used to commit other crimes like robberies, burglaries and petrol drive offs.

The Rangiora Community Patrol will again be at the Burbidge Motors carpark this Sunday October 16, from 10am›2pm.