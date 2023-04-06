Sheep make welcome return

Presentation . . . Oxford A&P Show sheep convenor Ivan Evans (left) congratulates Tessa Bamford (13) and LM, of Alamae Sheep Stud from Darfield, on winning champion of champions ewe with their Texel ewe.

Sheep made a welcomed return to the Oxford Showgrounds on Saturday.

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the annual show was back with a strong representation of sheep.

Convenor Ivan Evans said there were 230 pens of sheep, with competitors travelling from as far south as Ashburton and from throughout North Canterbury.

‘‘The entries were back about 50 on previous years, but we’re very happy with the support. It has been brilliant.’’

Local breeder Andrew Stokes took home the coveted interbreed champion ram lamb, while LM and Tessa Bamford, of Darfield, won champion of champions ewe.

Judge Cameron Letham, of Rakaia, said Mr Stokes’ Texel ram lamb had ‘‘good bone’’, ‘‘terrific loin’’, its width was ‘‘outstanding’’ and was ‘‘a great example of the breed’’.

Second place went to a Dorset Down ram lamb and third place to a Romney.

LM and Tessa Bamford were thrilled to win champion of champions ewe with their Texel ewe.

Tessa (13) also won champion pet lamb.

The judges said they had three top quality ewes to choose from, all with ‘‘six-teeth and above, so they’re tested and proven performers’’.

The winning Texel ewe had a ‘‘terrific hind-quarter’’, was good on her feet and was good across the top line.

Second place went to a South Suffolk ewe and third place to a Southdown.