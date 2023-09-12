Spring show celebration

The 111th spring flower show last year. Photo: Facebook

Spring flowers will bloom in the rustic setting of The Woolshed at Tipapa, North Canterbury, on Saturday.

The 112th annual Scargill Horticultural and Home Industries Spring show is being held at the Greta Valley venue, and will showcase daffodils, cut flowers, needlework, cookery, home produce, art, crafts and photography.

There are open and novice classes, and classes for children, including edible animal and pinecone creations, handwork, crafts, cookery and more.

A decorative theme of Native Birdsong allows plenty of scope for the imagination to run wild in the decorative sections, as well as best themed entries in photography, crafts and art.

There will be an award for the over­all most outstanding themed entry.

Stalls outside the woolshed will sell a variety of goods including herbs, vege seedlings, artwork, preserves, baking, honey, sourdough products, breads, and Rawleighs products.

There will also be live music and coffee, and raffles.

The show will be open to the public from noon for stalls, and from 1pm to view the judged exhibits in the woolshed. Prizegiving begins at 3pm.

Entry is adults $3, children free. Eftpos is not available.

For more information, visit the Facebook page - Scargill Horticultural & Home Industries Society. Or for a schedule contact the secretary, Jo Gardner, on 0274755419.