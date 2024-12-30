Top police tips to reduce crime over the holidays

Photo: File image / Getty

The summer holidays are a good time to consider how to reduce the impact of crime and crashes on rural Canterbury communities.

Canterbury rural police prevention manager, Senior Sergeant Anna Lloyd, said December and January are traditionally a high-risk time for crimes, particularly burglaries and assaults.

Burglaries occur more frequently for several reasons, she says.

"For example, people tend to leave their homes more open in the hotter weather, or take extended breaks to their favourite holiday destinations leaving their properties vacant.

"If you are planning a trip away it’s a good idea to take some precautionary measures, like storing any valuables away somewhere safe and speaking to neighbours that you trust to keep an eye on your property and report any suspicious activity to police."

Lloyd said if possible don’t leave vehicles parked on the street while you are away.

"There is also an increase in the number of assaults reported to police.

"This is often due to more public events and concerts at this time of year."

She says police will have a visible presence on the roads across Canterbury.

"Throughout December and January we see more people crashing due to alcohol and drug impairment, speeding and driving when tired."

Between November 27 and 30, the rural road policing team joined forces with the Impairment Prevention Team (Booze Bus) in rural Canterbury, setting up 25 checkpoints and breath testing over 3500 drivers.

"Unfortunately, 19 drivers were found to be over the legal alcohol limit. Our team has also conducted checks of some of our rural Licensed premises and have subsequently worked with local community officers to educate and discourage local patrons from driving home," Lloyd says.

Police will continue breath testing drivers at every opportunity using all the resources available - from high visibility checkpoints to unmarked police vehicles stopping drivers who leave licensed premise carparks.

"We encourage everyone to make good plans before going out, make good decisions about driving or letting your mates drive, and make use of courtesy transport.

"We’d like to wish you a very happy and safe Christmas break."