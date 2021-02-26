Tradies brush up on their workplace safety knowledge

North Canterbury tradies brushed up on their workplace safety know-how at a free community breakfast event hosted by AMI insurance at Placemakers Kaiapoi on Friday morning.

The expo-style event was held amid a growing trend in burglaries at construction sites and thefts from trades vehicles.

It offered a broad range of practical tips and demonstrations to help tradespeople keep their gear secure, reduce the risk of workplace accidents and improve general safety for themselves and the wider community.

AMI Community Risk Advocate Gary Rennie said events like this are a great opportunity for small businesses to gain direct access to safety expertise.

"Our tradie customers tell us it can be tough to find the time and resources to keep their teams up to date with the latest safety information and education.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and driver safety experts AutoSense and Fleetcoach were among the organisations at the event.

Canterbury rural police area prevention manager, Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam, said police are keen to take part and help raise awareness of the steps tradespeople can take to prevent and deter theft from happening.

The police offered advice around how to reduce the risk of becoming a target for thieves, with a free tool engraving and examples of other tracking technologies that could help protect more expensive assets.

FENZ was onsite to discuss the importance of having and using fire extinguishers on worksites in case of fire. They also promoted fire safety tips to help tradies make it through the remainder of the fire season safely.

Fleetcoach will be on site to help drivers identify and respond better to driving hazards.

Autosense was there to provide their state-of-the-art driving simulator, demonstrating how different vehicle classes will respond to different hazards.

Rennie said AMI will always be there to help tradie customers recover from an accident or disaster.

"But we know the best medicine is always prevention. We are really pleased to be able to host an event to help boost safety among our local tradies and the communities they look after."