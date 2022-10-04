Website created to fill a void for young mothers

North Canterbury Play Date website designer Kylie Andersen has her boys Roman, 4, and Hugo, 2, to help her each day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When young mother and primary teacher Kylie Andersen arrived in the Waimakariri District from Blenheim she says she felt so alone.

‘‘I didn’t know anyone and as a new mum I had to search to find new mother support groups or anything. Basically I had to figure it all out myself and figure out what to do, where to find help and support and even do the basic things of raising a child.

‘‘I missed the mental challenges of teaching and so I thought about creating a website to help all the other new mums like me that had just moved into a new district.

‘‘I wanted to put everything into one place as I was tired of all the bits of paper with information scrawled on them lying about the house, getting lost or out of date,’’Kylie says.

Four years ago she set up the North Canterbury Play Date website – ncplaydate.com.

‘‘It like an information clearing site, where people can find all they need to know that’s available in the North Canterbury area.’’

Kylie has created this website for parents so that they can find up›to›date information on what’s happening in North Canterbury for their little rascals (like her two boys).

On this site you can find the timetables for activities such as playgroups and music sessions, fitness and mental health assistance, plus heaps of useful information that Kylie thinks local parents would find helpful. She says she loves to hear users feedback and suggestions for what should be included and what might have changed with the sites or businesses listed on the site.

‘‘All mums could find in one place everything they need to know if for example they were throwing a birthday party, where to find a themed cake, a blow up bouncy castle or suitable presents, photographers or even child friendly cafes and restaurants in the North Canterbury area, it’s all there.’’

The very strongly community minded Kylie says she is looking for advice on how to expand the site and develop it further to help the continuing number of new mums and anyone moving into the region.