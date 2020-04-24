Cake-loving kids make lockdown film

A Canterbury family have beaten the boredom of lockdown by working together to make a short film.

The stars of the show Elia Taylor, 9, and George Taylor, 7, worked with their parents Mark and Anna Taylor at home in Rangiora to write and shoot the movie.

The plotline was written by Elia and George and was inspired by a picture Elia drew.

It follows a giant, played by George, and an average girl who becomes a zombie, played by Elia. The two go through ups and downs, which relate to a sweet treat they both love, cake.

Their father shot the film on his cellphone.

George said he had "a lot" of fun making the film.

"It was the first thing that I could do that was creative without being told what to do specifically."

He said it was a great way to keep entertained during the lockdown.

Said Elia: "We had a lot of fun having different parts in the movie. And I really enjoyed it because when you're filming,

"I've never done it [so] that you get to [do] one scene at a time. I've never done that before, so I thought it was really fun."

She said she would like to make more films in the future.

Anna said the film was written and shot over two days and the kids were given full creative freedom, including deciding what they wanted their costumes and face paint to look like.