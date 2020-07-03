Accountant to help district council spend ratepayer money 'wisely'

Analisa Elstob. Photo: Linkedin

An accountant with experience in global risk management has been appointed to a Selwyn District Council subcommittee.

Analisa Elstob - a chartered accountant with 20 years’ experience in global risk management - has been appointed for a four-year term to the Audit and Risk Subcommittee.

The subcommittee provides oversight of the council’s finances and compliance with legislation, policies and procedures, as well as identifying and addressing risks.

Elstob is the first independent appointee to the subcommittee. The appointment of an independent member to local government audit and risk committees is strongly recommended by the Auditor General and by the Productivity Commission to provide more skills and independent advice.

Elstob is a director of the Canterbury Cricket Association and chairwoman of its finance, audit and risk committee. She has also worked in executive roles at Ngāi Tahu Holdings, Central Government, and Ernst & Young.

Said Council chief executive David Ward: "Ms Elstob brings a fresh view point and a wealth of skill to the position, which was important when considering the council’s finances and making sure money was spent wisely and risks to the council lowered as much as possible.

"It’s a real positive for the district to have someone of such a high calibre of experience and skills coming on board to support us,” he says.

"Ms Elstob will bring a fresh and independent view to the subcommittee.

"She showed an in-depth knowledge of the issues the district and the council face, and will bring valuable insights into how we can improve in the way we work to manage those risks."