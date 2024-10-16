Almost 400 more sections added to controversial subdivison plan without public consultation

Stage one of Earlsbrook will include 178 sections and eight blocks for townhouses. Image: Supplied

One of the main opponents of a huge Canterbury subdivision is surprised almost 400 more sections have been added to the plan without public consultation.

The subdivision, formerly known as Lincoln South, is now being called Earlsbrook. It is expected to have 2100 sections – a 22 per cent increase on the proposed 1710.

Denise Carrick.

Community advocacy group Lincoln Voice is disappointed the increase in sections was never open for public submissions.

“None of that has been publicly consented to, but maybe they don’t need to,” spokesperson Denise Carrick said.

She said the process lacked transparency.

When first proposed, the subdivision was expected to have 2100 homes, but this was scaled back during the hearing process.

The multi-staged development will be rolled out over 10 years and is expected to increase the population of Lincoln by 5000-6000.

Carrick said the added houses will mean more pressure on existing infrastructure, including roads and schools.

“Our roads haven’t changed for 30 or 40 years, despite the population doubling since the earthquakes. We don’t have enough public transport and there’s not enough funding.”

Lincoln Voice’s fight against Earlsbrook took it to the Environment Court after the Selwyn District Council approved the plan change to allow the subdivision to proceed.

While the appeal was ongoing, Carter Group lodged a submission on the District Plan to get Lincoln South included in a raft of zoning changes district-wide.

The District Plan was signed off by councillors in August last year after a controversial vote where only six councillors were present.

In approving the District Plan the council effectively made Lincoln Voice’s appeal null and void before it was ever heard. The group withdrew the appeal in April.

“We should have had our day in court and we never got it because they (the council) took ownership of PC69 (Earlsbrook) and pushed it through,” Carrick said.

Because Lincoln Voice only submitted to the plan change and not the District Plan, it had no grounds to appeal the decision.

When asked why the number of sections was increased, a spokesperson for the Carter Group said its director Tim Carter was overseas and unable to respond.

In a previous statement, Carter said the subdivision would fill a demand for housing in Lincoln.

“In recent years, Lincoln has experienced rapid growth, becoming one of Canterbury’s most sought-after locations for families, professionals and students,” he said.

“Unfortunately, housing hasn’t kept up with demand and residents are struggling with a severe lack of suitable housing to support the growth.”

Council executive director of development and growth Robert Love said the change to medium-density zoning for Lincoln meant the number of homes could increase.

“The number of homes consented for Lincoln South changed due to changes in the government planning framework, requiring the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) to be applied in residential zoned land in Lincoln, Rolleston, and Prebbleton,’ he said.

“This has meant that the originally applied for Living Z zone was replaced by a medium density residential zone that allowed for a greater number of homes.”

Earlsbrook will also see several townhouses built as part of stage one, another shift away from what was proposed and another consequence of the MDRS zoning.

Carter said in 2022 the vision for Lincoln South was to be “the low-density area of Lincoln”.

“The medium density housing provisions, in our view, will potentially change the character of everywhere in Lincoln except Lincoln South,” Carter said in 2022.

In stage one, eight sites are planned to have townhouses on them. It is not yet known how many houses will be on each site.

The subdivision will also see more amenities come to Lincoln.

There are plans for a new supermarket, primary school and retirement village, as well as a park-and-ride facility, which will support Lincoln as it continues to grow.