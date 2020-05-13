Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Chalk activity stations: New way to exercise in Selwyn

    By Jacob Page
    Getting active is at the forefront of two initiatives launched by the Selwyn Sports Trust. Photo: Supplied
    The Selwyn Sports Trust has launched two initiatives to get people more active in their communities.

    The Move Around Selwyn project encourages people to exercise in their bubbles for a certain distance to make it 20 different Selwyn landmarks, such as the Southbridge Rugby Football Club, Lake Ellesmere or the Motukarara Raceway.

    As people achieve the distances between each landmark, they can read about the significance of the location.

    The second initiative called Active Pathways Across Selwyn encourages people to design physical activity stations with chalk that can be completed by families when they are out on their walk.

    The stations can involve activities such as hopping, balance or throwing amongst other things.

    Selwyn Sports Trust executive officer Michael Wilson said he wanted both events to be community minded and easily accessible to people at this time.

    “Move Around Selwyn is something that can be done virtually or from home.

    “It’s about minutes of exercise, there’s no race, no competition, we just want to get people active.

    “Running, walking, playing games.

    “It’s a purpose for exercise and it’s added variety.

    “We want to celebrate connection within our community,” he said.

